Patricia M. 'Pattie' Hauswald

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

Patricia Marie "Pattie" Hauswald, 66, of Sergeant Bluff passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 17, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at Omaha Valley Cemetery in Homer, Neb. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Pattie was born on May 9, 1957, in Sioux City to Harold and Bernice (Martineck) Chamberlain. She graduated from West High School. She also went to Western Iowa Tech Community College and graduated with Associates Degrees in Psychology, Paralegal, and Business. On Feb. 14, 1976, she married John Hauswald.

She was a dental assistant for Dr. Tom Tiedemen for 17 years. Around 2001 she was involved with Siouxland Youth Hockey as a team mom and later became the President. She later worked in the Musketeers office.

Pattie loved her roses outside the house and many plants inside the house. Summer vacations and going to national parks were a must. She also loved all kinds of cool cars. She was an amazing mother.

She is survived by her husband, John Hauswald of Sergeant Bluff; son Joseph; sister Diane Bobier of Des Moines; nephew Ben Bobier and his wife Crystal of Des Moines; aunt, Ada Marht of Illinois; and many cousins.

Pattie was preceded in death by her parents Harold "Babe" and Bernice Chamberlain of Sioux City; and brother, Ron Chamberlain of Sioux City.