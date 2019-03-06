Patricia Montange

Kingsley, Iowa
Patricia "Pat" Montange, 77, of Kingsley, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, from cancer, at Colonial Manor in Randolph, Neb.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kingsley, with Monsignor Duchaine officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary at 5 p.m. and a Scripture wake service at 7 p.m., all at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to www.rohdefh.com.
Patricia "Pat" Mary Montange was born on Aug. 10, 1941, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Fred A. and Antoinette M. (Sengir) McGuire. She grew up in LeSueur, Minn., graduating from LeSueur High School in 1960. After high school, she attended a technical college where she learned to be a telephone operator.
After that, she married Keith M. Berg and they had two sons, Courtney and Jason Berg. Patricia later met Levern Montange while she was manager at the Palmer House Restaurant in Sioux City. They were united in marriage on Nov. 9, 1991 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Neptune, Iowa. Patricia and Levern made their home outside of Kingsley, where they lived many happy years together. Levern passed away on July 9, 2018 after which Pat continued to live at their home until health issues forced her to make other arrangements.
Pat worked numerous jobs but the most loved work for her was being a volunteer for Hospice of Siouxland, where she touched many lives and many lives were blessed by her gentleness and kindness. She was a devoted mother, wife, sister and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the world to her and her to them.
Pat was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Neptune until it was closed. She and Levern then became members at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kingsley.
Pat is survived by her son, Courtney Berg and fiancee, Jennifer Schaefer of Laurel, Neb., granddaughters, Keersten, Kylie and Kienna Berg; son, Jason (Heather) Berg of Osmond, Neb., and grandsons, Jordan, Jared and Jack Berg; a sister, Maureen Martin of LeSueur; a brother, Pete McGuire of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by parents; husband, Levern; a brother, Fred McGuire; and a sister, Barbara Monopoli.