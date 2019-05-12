North Sioux City, S.D.
Patricia "Pat" K. Saltzman, 75, of North Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her residence.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation will begin 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Patricia was born Feb. 20, 1944, in Sioux City, the daughter of Russell and Marjorie (Westergaard) McLarty. She graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1962, and Nettleton Business College in Sioux City. Patricia married Thomas Saltzman Sr. on Dec. 7, 1963. They lived in South Sioux City, until 2003, when they moved to North Sioux City. Thomas passed away Sept. 25, 2010. Patricia worked as a bookkeeper at Cloverleaf Cold Storage for over 40 years.
She was a member of the D.C. Boat Bunch. She loved her grandchildren and attended their many activities. She enjoyed boating, fishing, going to their cabins, and having coffee at the old Carousel and Park Plaza with her many friends. She also was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Solitaire, crocheting, and cross stitch.
Survivors include her children, Tommy Saltzman Jr. and his fiancée, Brandy Rysavy, Tammy (Mike) Steemken and Tanya (Jeremy) Vedder; daughter-in-law, Brenda Saltzman; grandchildren, Mikayla and Isaiah Saltzman, Evan (Jasmine) Steemken, Emily Steemken and her fiancé, Chris Parks, Breanna, Jessica and Jacob Saltzman, Addison Tracy, Huxton Vedder, Johanna, Rachel, Blake and Austin Vedder, Allie and Kolter Lieber, and Zack Rysavy; siblings, Mike (Cherie) McLarty, Kathleen (Michael) Blair, and Deb (Tim) Timmins; sister-in-law, Betty (Dave) Laumbach; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her husband, Thomas Saltzman Sr.; a son, Timmy Saltzman; and her parents, Russell and Marjorie McLarty.