Kingsley, Iowa
Patricia "Patti" K. Engle, 64, of Kingsley, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her residence in Kingsley.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, with Pastor Jason Letsche officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present, and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.
Patti was born Nov. 20, 1954 in Hartley, Iowa, the daughter of Gene and Donna (Brummer) Sorensen. Patti grew up in Hartley, graduating from Hartley High School. After that, she attended Wayne State University and graduated in 1974. Patti worked at St. Luke’s, Mercy One and Avera Hospitals for over 35 years as a medical technologist.
Patti and Steve were married Feb. 15, 1986, in Union County, S.D. After their marriage, Patti and Steve made their home in Kingsley, where they raised their family.
You have free articles remaining.
Patti was very active playing golf, cards, fishing and other things that she enjoyed doing with her family and friends. She was extremely competitive in anything she did, always trying to win. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and the Brookside Golf Course.
Survivors include her husband, Steve of Kingsley; daughter, Katie Sieverding (Justin) of Pierre, S.D.; sons, Jeff Engle (Torie) of St. Paul, Minn., and Charles Engle (Patty) of Crestview, Fla.; sister, Deb Sorensen of Cherokee, Iowa; brother, Steve Sorensen of Wichita, Kan.; and three grandsons, Caleb, Mason and Gavin Engle, all of Crestview, Fla.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Donna Sorensen; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elaine and Ronald Engle; sister-in-law, Carol Sorensen; and nephew, Robert Engle.