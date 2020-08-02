Patricia R. Nelson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia R. 'Patti' Nelson

South Sioux City

Patricia R. "Patti" Nelson, 84, of South Sioux City, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at a local hospital.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson, Neb. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, with a rosary at 3 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Patricia R. Higgins was born on March 26, 1936, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Raymond John and Eva Mae (Gates) Higgins. She attended grade school and high school at Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) in Fonda, Iowa, graduating in 1954. She then went on to nurse's training at St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing from 1954 to 1957.

She married Charles E. Nelson on Nov. 25, 1961, in Fonda, Iowa. The two spent 58 years together until Charles passed away on July 7, 2020.

Patti spent years working as a Registered Nurse for Dr. George G. Spellman; St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Second North; and Marian Health Center, Seven Southeast. After she retired, she went to work for the Siouxland Community Health Center.