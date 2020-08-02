Patricia R. Nelson

Patricia R. 'Patti' Nelson
South Sioux City
Patricia R. "Patti" Nelson, 84, of South Sioux City, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson, Neb. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, with a rosary at 3 p.m., and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Patricia R. Higgins was born on March 26, 1936, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Raymond John and Eva Mae (Gates) Higgins. She attended grade school and high school at Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) in Fonda, Iowa, graduating in 1954. She then went on to nurse's training at St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing from 1954 to 1957.
She married Charles E. Nelson on Nov. 25, 1961, in Fonda, Iowa. The two spent 58 years together until Charles passed away on July 7, 2020.
Patti spent years working as a Registered Nurse for Dr. George G. Spellman; St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Second North; and Marian Health Center, Seven Southeast. After she retired, she went to work for the Siouxland Community Health Center.
She was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson, where she also served on the Altar Society and taught CCD classes for many years. She was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society.
In her "free time" between working and raising her seven children, Patti loved to bake. She was famously known for her delicious cinnamon rolls and other baked goods. She also loved to garden, and would spend many hours in her perennial garden on the farm. She lived with M.S. for over 30 years, never complained as she selflessly took care of her family; she was a loyal friend, and an exemplary Christian.
She is survived by her children, Charlene (Frank) Dorcey of York, Neb., Doug (Lisa) Nelson of Jackson, Neb., Barbara (Joe) Hayes of Jackson, Bill Nelson of Floresville, Texas, Jim (Christina) Nelson of Jackson, Jeff (Shelly) Nelson of Omaha, and Mary (Steve) Koogler of Altoona, Iowa; grandchildren, Ryan, Noah and Michael Dorcey; Taylor (Emily) and Jeremy (Elizabeth) Nelson; Abby, Timmy and Matthew Hayes; Haley, Mallory and Zachary Nelson; Morgan Nelson; Delaney and Miley Koogler; great-grandchildren, Brock and Teagan Nelson; brothers, Francis Higgins, James Higgins, Richard "Dick" Higgins and Merle "Butch" Higgins; and sisters, Teri Lou Sparks and Valerie Higgins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; a brother, John Higgins; and a sister, Kathleen Higgins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Abby Hayes, Delaney Koogler, Miley Koogler, Morgan Nelson, Haley Nelson and Mallory Nelson.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.