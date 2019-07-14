Sioux City
81, died Friday, July 12, 2019. Service: July 15 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: July 14 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Sioux City
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
81, died Friday, July 12, 2019. Service: July 15 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: July 14 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.