Sioux City

81, died Friday, July 12, 2019.  Service:  July 15 at 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament Church.  Burial:  Calvary Cemetery.  Visitation:  July 14 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

the life of: Patricia S. 'Patty' Wing
