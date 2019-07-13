Sioux City
Patricia S. "Patty" Wing, 81, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a vigil service at 7 p.n., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Patty, the daughter of LeRoy and Denise (Deschamps) Raines, was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Sedalia, Mo. Patty married Ron Wing on Aug. 17, 1959 in Jefferson City, Mo.
She raised four children and worked for the Sioux City Public Schools for 25 years.
Patty enjoyed traveling, crocheting, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also volunteered her time in both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Patty is survived by her husband, Ron Wing of Sioux City; children, Lynda (Tom) Lowin of Pierre, S.D., Michael (Sandy) Wing of Houston, Texas, Charles (Sherri) Wing of Sioux City, and Elizabeth (Brian) Haag of Urbandale, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Deni Kreuger; and great-granddaughter, Emma Rose.