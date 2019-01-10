Spirit Lake, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Patrick A. Lamoureux, 68, of Spirit Lake, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital, after a courageous battle with lung cancer (fighting all the way to the end).
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com. As per Pat's request, he would like everyone attending to dress casually (preferably jeans) and if they can find it in their heart, to wear Hawkeye gear.
Pat was born in Sioux City, on Dec. 13, 1950, to Duane "Duke" and Patty Lamoureux. He lived in Sioux City all of his life before moving to Spirit Lake after both he and his wife retired. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1970. Following graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Germany.
He was united in marriage to Sandy Wendzillo on June 7, 1975 in Sioux City. To this union they had two children, Tina and Patrick. Pat was employed at Nutra-Flo in 1972 and continued working there until retiring in December 2012. He wanted to be able to get 40 years in despite having a stroke in June 2011.
His greatest loves in his life were his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was important to him and they were a very close family, all of his siblings were close to him, especially during his illness with cancer. There wasn't anything any of them wouldn't have done for him. He also had a need to help anybody that he could with building or fixing things.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Lamoureux; daughter, Tina Lamoureux-Spreng; son, Patrick (Amy) Lamoureux; four grandchildren, Cody (Savannah) Spreng, Aaryna, Mikayla and Taylor; great-grandsons, Braxton and Bryson; his mother, Patty; seven siblings, Julie (Skip) McGill, Sandy (John) Mansfield, Tom Lamoureux, Mike (Cindy) Lamoureux, Steve (Julie) Lamoureux, Lori (Mike) Davis, and Gerry (Lisa) Lamoureux; and special friends through life, Alex Marcovich and neighbor, Tim Graves.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; father, Duke; father and mother-in-law, Tony and Donna Wendzillo; and children, Jason and Toni Jo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.