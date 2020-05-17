× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patrick C. Parks, Lt. Col. (ret.), USAF

Sergeant Bluff

Patrick C. Parks, Lt. Col. (ret.) USAF, 85, a 60-year resident of Sergeant Bluff passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, of COVID-19.

A celebration of his life will be held later this summer. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Pat was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Sioux City. In April 1958, Pat married Patricia Barber of Bronson, Iowa, and they had 62 years of marriage together.

After joining the Iowa Air National Guard at age 17, Pat graduated from Wayne State Teachers College. He taught at Central High School and Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District for several years before becoming activated in 1968 for the Vietnam war conflict.

He was an Air Force fighter pilot and stationed in Phu Cat, Vietnam, with the 17485th tactical fighter squadron of the Iowa Air National Guard.

Upon returning from war in 1969, he continued a full-time career with the Iowa Air National Guard here in Sioux City. He served almost 35 years doing what he loved, flying jets.