Patrick H. Murphy

Wayne, Neb.

Patrick H. Murphy, 85, of Wayne, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne, with military rites. Restricted visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Patrick Henry Murphy was born on April 14, 1935, in Anthon, Iowa, to Thomas and Lenora (Beeson) Murphy. He graduated from Central High School in Sioux City. He served in the Air National Guard for six years.

Patrick married Mary Ann O'Connor on Aug. 3, 1957, at Immaculate Conception Parish in Sioux City. They lived in Sioux City until moving to Wakefield, Neb. and later to their home in the country near Wayne for 23 years. The couple moved to Norfolk, Neb. in 2010. Patrick was a hardware sales manager for Knapp & Spencer for 20 years, an insurance agent for New York Life Insurance for 16 years, and then an independent agent until he retired.

Patrick was a present member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norfolk and a past member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne.