Le Mars, Iowa
Patrick Kellen, 36, of Le Mars, passed away Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, from injuries sustained in an airplane accident near Guthrie Center, Iowa.
Patrick John Kellen was born on Sept. 26, 1982, in Le Mars, the son of Del and Lori (Schroeder) Kellen. He graduated from Le Mars Community High School in Le Mars in 2001. He later attended Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa, and graduated with an associate’s degree in applied science in truck and diesel technology.
On Jan. 4, 2009, Patrick and Tonia Hinspeter were united in marriage in Tampa Bay, Fla. aboard the Carnival Legend. They made their home in Le Mars. Patrick worked as a contractor for his parents at Kellen Excavating. He operated multiple pieces of heavy equipment. Pat also helped his father obtain work for the company.
Patrick was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Le Mars. He was a member of the Le Mars Sportsman's Club, Powder Players Snowmobile Club and participated in a men's basketball league. He also rode in RAGBRAI (Registers’ Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa).
Patrick worked hard but played harder. He had an adventurous spirit that led him to all kinds of hunting along with taking pilot lessons. He was always on the move doing something with his family and friends. Patrick was a wonderful father and always included his children in his adventures. Cracking jokes and playing pranks were his specialties. No matter where Pat traveled, he left a lasting impression. Everyone that knew him had some crazy story to tell. Pat knew no fear.
Grateful to have shared his life is his wife, Tonia; his children, Tessa, Konnor and Kassel, all of Le Mars; parents, Del and Lori Kellen of Le Mars; grandparents, Donald and Mary Jane Kellen of Le Mars; sisters, Cassie (Seth) Delutri of Granger, Iowa, and MacKenzie (Dalton) Brady of Ankeny, Iowa; brothers, Justin (Erica) Kellen of Merrill, Iowa, and Derek (Chelsea) Kellen of Le Mars; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Samantha Clark; grandparents, Darrel and Cloette Schroeder; and cousins, Tyler Douvia and Jashua Clark.
A memorial fund has been established at American Bank in Le Mars.