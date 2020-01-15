Patrick L. Hodgins

Dakota City

Patrick Leo Hodgins, 84, of Dakota City, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, surrounded by family.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a time of sharing at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Pat was born on Dec. 30, 1935, to Dan and Irene (Smith) Hodgins. He graduated from Heelan High School.

He married Shirley Beith on Dec. 20, 1954. Pat enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1954 and was honorably discharged in November 1959.

Pat enjoyed spending time in his yard in the summer, vacationing in his fifth wheel camper, or cruising. Most importantly, he loved having his family all together. Pat was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and was able to make lifelong friends wherever he went.