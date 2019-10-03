Ida Grove, Iowa
Patrick L. Irish, 68, of Ida Grove, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his home of Ida Grove.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Holstein, Iowa. Burial will be at a later date in Holstein Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Patrick Lee Irish was born Sept. 5, 1951, to William and Charlotte (White) Irish in Sioux City. He was a graduate of Central High School.
Pat worked at Mars Candy Bar Company Manufacturing. He enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting guns, cookouts with family, going to Pizza Ranch with his children, having coffee with the guys at Food Pride, and especially spending time with his granddaughter, Brynlee. Pat had a heart of gold and always put others first, even while battling his cancer.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Ida Grove.
He is survived by his daughter, Megan and husband, Justin Nippert of Ida Grove; granddaughter, Brynlee Nippert; brother, Michael and wife, Sharon Irish of Sioux City; sister, Theresa Irish of Harlan, Iowa; his dog, Elvis; and several nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Denny; and sister, Marsha.
