Patrick N. Mitchell

Whiting, Iowa

Patrick Neal Mitchell, 66, of Whiting, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence.

A celebration of life service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa, with Jeff Thelander officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed). Graveside services will be noon Friday, July 3, in Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Patrick was born on Nov. 13, 1953, in Sioux City, the son of John P. and Virginia L. (Rowe) Mitchell. He attended East High School in Sioux City. He went on to culinary arts school and became a chef. Patrick worked as a chef for several local establishments.

He loved his kitties, woodworking, and drinking PBR. He enjoyed all the holiday celebrations and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Shona (fiancé, Travis Osborne) Klingensmith of Anthon, Iowa; his grandchild, Chance Klingensmith of Anthon; one brother, Mike (Nancy) Mitchell of Sioux City; two sisters-in-law, Debra Mitchell of Sioux City, and Deb Welch of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John P. and Virgina L. (Rowe) Mitchell; three brothers, Thomas E. Mitchell, Gary Mitchell, and Burt Welch; sister, Sherry Higgenbotham; infant sister, Jackie Mitchell; and son-in-law, David Klingensmith.

