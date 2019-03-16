South Sioux City
Patsy R. Cownie, 86, of South Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from complications from a car accident.
Services will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Patsy was born March 27, 1932, in Lodgepool, Neb., to Winfred Beeken and Pearl Clark. She attended South Sioux City High School.
She married William "Garry" Cownie on Sept. 30, 1978. Garry passed in 2002.
Patsy worked at ANCO Wiper Blades of Tenn., NAMCO of Sioux City, Mid-Step Services of Sioux City, and was in many trade unions during her working career. She was very proud of the fact that she worked her entire life.
Survivors include four stepchildren, William Cownie of Lee's Summit, Mo., Daniel Cownie of Waukee, Iowa, Kevin Cownie of Lincoln, and Andi Mehner of Omaha.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Maragret, Leslie, Lawrence, David, Midge, Betty and Wilma.