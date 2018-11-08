Lawton, Iowa
Patsy R. Perkins, 91, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Bickford Assisted Living in Omaha.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Lawton, with the Rev. Robert Zellmer officiating. Burial will be in Banner Township Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home in Moville, Iowa. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Patsy "Pat" Ruth (Robinson) Perkins was born on July 7, 1927 in Lawton. She graduated from high school in the spring of 1945. She met a handsome young soldier named, Russell Perkins, who was returning from the war in Europe in the spring of 1946.
They were married in September 1947. A son, Jim, was born the following September. The family lived in northwest Iowa, Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Omaha. In 1971, Pat purchased a drive-in restaurant, The Eager Beaver, in Woodland, Wash., which she successfully ran for 17 years. She sold The Eager Beaver in July 1988 and moved back to Lawton to be closer to family.
Once returning to Lawton, she became active in the community. She joined Bethel Lutheran Church, and worked part-time at local phone company for more than 20 years. Pat moved to Omaha in November 2011 to be closer to family and the health care she needed.
She is survived by her son, Jim Perkins (Linda); grandchildren, Joanna Swanson (Keith), and Jake Perkins (Saki); great-grandchildren, Carl and Lena Swanson; her sister, Mary Andrews (Andy); and by nieces and nephews, Dave Varner (Patti), Bob Varner, Mark Varner (Edna), Debbie Woodbrey, Phil Robinson, and Dan Robinson (Sheri).
Pat is preceded in death by her mother and father, Glen and Helen Robinson; and brother and sister-in-law, Har and Jan Robinson.
Memorials can be directed to St Jude Research Hospital for Children.