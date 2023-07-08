Patti Haack

Ida Grove, Iowa

Patti Haack, 52, of Ida Grove, died on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7, with the family present from at the Skate Palace in Ida Grove. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 7, at the Skate Palace in Ida Grove with Jeremy Murfin, officiating. A private family burial will follow in First Baptist Cemetery of rural George, Iowa. Arrangements are with Jurrens Funeral Home in George, Iowa.

Patricia "Patti" Haack was born May 11, 1971, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Gerald and Joan (Schulte) Boneschans. She grew up in Ashton and graduated from Sheldon High School in 1989. After high school Patti attended Northwest Iowa Community College and was a busy mom raising three boys in Sanborn. They moved to Ida Grove in 1996 where she started a daycare, before starting her career at United Bank of Iowa. She started as a receptionist and had many roles throughout her 22 years there, with the most recent being a Real Estate Servicing Coordinator.

Patti enjoyed spending time with friends, riding motorcycle, going to THE lake, and spending time with her family. Her family and friends will always remember her as the person you could count on for anything. When she wasn't watching her beloved grandkids, you could find her volunteering on numerous committees. She would do so happily and never had a short supply of witty sense of humor for anyone. Patti was always known for her bright and energetic personality, and she never knew a stranger. The number of people she has blessed with her generosity is countless.

She is survived by her boyfriend, Brady Bakker of Ida Grove; sons, Thomas Hansen (Significant Other Cady) of Schleswig, Iowa, Dustin Maae (Significant Other Jasmine) of Ida Grove, Bret (MaTrasa) Maae of Waterloo, Iowa; Alyssa (Significant Other Savino) Bakker of Hopkins, Minn., Mason (Significant Other Athena) Bakker of Le Mars, Iowa, and Rylee Bakker of Sioux City; grandchildren, Jack, Zara, Tylli, Brentley, Zoey, and Callum; parents, Gerald and Joan Boneschans of Sibley, Iowa; sister, Candyce (Owen) McGregor of Webster, S.D.; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Boneschans; aunt, Kathy Boneschans; and cousin, Kevin Ruddy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family are preferred.