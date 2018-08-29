Sioux City
Patti McAvoy of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at home after a two-year battle of cancer.
Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation with the family will be 5 p.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Patti McAvoy, the daughter of Charles and Darlene McCreary, was born on March 28, 1956, in Sioux City. She graduated from West High School in 1974.
On Sept. 17, 1984, Patti was united in marriage to Brian P. McAvoy in Elk Point, S.D. She was employed at the Shoppers Guide and Sioux City Journal for 30 years in the business office.
In her free time, Patti enjoyed listening to live music, camping, sitting around the fire pit, Captain and Coke, spending time with her family and friends, traveling, gardening, and watching Oregon football.
Patti is survived by her husband, Brian McAvoy; son, Ian McAvoy and Meagan; sister, Jan Stratton of Luverne, Minn.; niece, Randy and Misti Hansen; nephews, Robin (Sheri) Stratton, Corey (Carmen) Stratton, and James (Jenny) Stratton, all of Luverne; niece, Michele Kirkendal; and nephews, Jessie (Jenny) Safstrom, and Nick (Heather) Safstrom of Oregon.
To Cindi Bryne and Brenda Gries, I appreciate all that you are and all that you have done over the years. You are my best friends. Patti.
Patti was preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles and Darlene McCreary; sister, Renea Safstrom; fellow turtle, Shirley Rosemeyer; and other aunts, uncles, and cousins.