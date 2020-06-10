Patty Ann Allen
Onawa, Iowa
Patty Ann Allen, 79, of Onawa, went to meet Jesus on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, with Pastor Michael Lewis officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed.) Burial will be in Onawa Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Patty was born May 21, 1941, to Wilbur and Mildred Young in Mills County, Iowa. She attended a country school until her family moved to Hornick, Iowa, where she graduated from Hornick-Holly Springs High School in 1959.
In 1959, she married Lowell Gilbert Hawley. To this union one daughter, Lorraine (Tom) Hittle was born. Lowell preceded her in death in 1960.
Patty married Floyd Oneal Allen on March 23, 1966, in Onawa. To this union three children were born, Sandra (Bertrum) Carroll, Eric (Kellie) Allen and Troy (Winter) Allen.
Patty was a homemaker in Onawa. Her joy was raising her four children Once they were all out of the home, she thrived in her God-given talent of working with the clients at Crossroads in Onawa.
Patty dedicated her life to her Lord Jesus Christ, her husband Floyd, and her children. She loved to cook, knit and crochet, blessing many with her talents.
She is survived by her children, Lorraine (Tom) Hittle of Africa, Sandra (Bertrum) Carroll of Reno, Nev., Eric (Kellie) Allen of St. Cloud, Minn., and Troy (Winter) Allen of Turin, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Gayle Freda (Lonzo) Bennett; a brother, Joe Young; sisters-in-law, June Ottman, Sue Young, Joyce Allen, and Nancy Young; brother-in-law, Terry Hedum; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by both husbands, Lowell and Floyd; her parents, Wilbur and Mildred Young; two brothers, Matt Young and Ray Young, sister, Argelene Amiss; and infant sister, Rose Ella Young.
Service information
11:00AM
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.