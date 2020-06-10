× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patty Ann Allen

Onawa, Iowa

Patty Ann Allen, 79, of Onawa, went to meet Jesus on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, with Pastor Michael Lewis officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed.) Burial will be in Onawa Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Patty was born May 21, 1941, to Wilbur and Mildred Young in Mills County, Iowa. She attended a country school until her family moved to Hornick, Iowa, where she graduated from Hornick-Holly Springs High School in 1959.

In 1959, she married Lowell Gilbert Hawley. To this union one daughter, Lorraine (Tom) Hittle was born. Lowell preceded her in death in 1960.

Patty married Floyd Oneal Allen on March 23, 1966, in Onawa. To this union three children were born, Sandra (Bertrum) Carroll, Eric (Kellie) Allen and Troy (Winter) Allen.

Patty was a homemaker in Onawa. Her joy was raising her four children Once they were all out of the home, she thrived in her God-given talent of working with the clients at Crossroads in Onawa.