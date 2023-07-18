Patty F. Barnes

South Sioux City

Patty F. Barnes, 65, of South Sioux City, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Patty was born May 20, 1958, in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Joseph and LaVonne (Lohman) Brogan. She grew up in Ralston, Neb., and graduated from Ralston High School. Patty received her associate degree in Police Science through WITCC. She married Ronald G. "Ron" Barnes on Nov. 3, 1979. She was an activities director for various care facilities and supported the Humane Society. Patty enjoyed fishing, camping, gambling, walking her beloved Mabel Louise, but most of all, Patty loved being a grandma and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons Travis (Casey) Barnes of Elkhart, Ind., and Justin (Samantha) Barnes of Omaha; grandchildren Madison Barnes, TayLeigh Barnes, and Avery Barnes; mother LaVonne Brogan of Sergeant Bluff; siblings Debbie Jensen of Ralston, Chris Brogan of Sioux City, Jimmy Brogan of Arizona, Julie Smith of Sioux City, Colleen (Louie) Cobb of Correctionville, Iowa, Diane (Dan) Lindgren of Onawa, Iowa, Jeffrey Brogan of Sioux City, and Craig (Danielle) Brogan of California.

Patty was preceded in death by her father Joseph Brogan; husband Ron Barnes on May 11, 2022; and sister Maureen Brogan.