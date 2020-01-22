Paul D. Johnson

Sioux City
Paul David "Bad Paul" Johnson, 64, of Sioux City, began a new journey Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, with family present at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.
Paul was born to ride on May 21, 1955, in San Francisco, Calif., son of Rolland and Lois (Forsyth) Johnson. Being the son of a Navy man, Paul got to see much of the country, from California to Virginia, but Iowa was always home base.
As a boy, Paul enjoyed being at Grandpa and Grandma Fitchett's farm, building model cars, fishing, swimming, and putting many miles on his five speed Schwinn bicycle. Paul learned about the printing business by helping his dad and uncle Max at Johnson Printing in Twin Lakes, Wis. He ran an offset press and was a talented pressman for 49 years, with the last 31 years spent working at M&M Copy Quick Printing in Sioux City.
Most of his life, Paul was called Paul David or P.D., and later was known by his friends as "Bad Paul," although he was anything but. At a young age, he rode a bicycle, but that quickly changed to motorcycles; he loved riding and working on his Harley. With a passion for the open road, he rode to live and lived to ride. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Paul will be remembered as a man who lived by Rule 62, who had a kind and loving spirit with a laid back soul; he had only friends.
Survivors include his true love, his 1999 cobalt blue Harley Davidson Dyna Super Glide; significant other, Nancy O'Hern; daughter, Crystal (David) Berger; sisters, Lorna (Roger) Sebring, Deanna (Chuck) Sharkey, and Teresa Tharp; stepmother, Nancy Johnson; half brother, Brian Johnson; grandchildren, Brianna (Dylan) Turner, Paige Berger, Paul Johnson Jr., Juliana, Sophia, and Callen Berger; great-granddaughter, Mayci Turner; along with many other friends and extended family members.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul Wesley Johnson; pets, Freckles, Natasha, and Emmy; along with a Gold Wing that was meant to be temporary anyhow.