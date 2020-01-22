Paul D. Johnson

Sioux City

Paul David "Bad Paul" Johnson, 64, of Sioux City, began a new journey Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, with family present at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.

Paul was born to ride on May 21, 1955, in San Francisco, Calif., son of Rolland and Lois (Forsyth) Johnson. Being the son of a Navy man, Paul got to see much of the country, from California to Virginia, but Iowa was always home base.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a boy, Paul enjoyed being at Grandpa and Grandma Fitchett's farm, building model cars, fishing, swimming, and putting many miles on his five speed Schwinn bicycle. Paul learned about the printing business by helping his dad and uncle Max at Johnson Printing in Twin Lakes, Wis. He ran an offset press and was a talented pressman for 49 years, with the last 31 years spent working at M&M Copy Quick Printing in Sioux City.