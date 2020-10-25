 Skip to main content
Paul Duane Jacobson
Paul Duane Jacobson

Paul Duane Jacobson

Paul Duane Jacobson

Sioux City

Paul Duane Jacobson, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Holstein, Iowa, surrounded by family.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, with visitation one hour prior, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Paul was born Sept. 14, 1938, to Donald and Lucile (Williams) Jacobson in Sioux City.

He married his sweetheart, Barbara Ann Donavon in 1957, and to this union six children were born.

Paul spent his career as an auto body painter. He loved playing the guitar, drawing, watching football and basketball and going on family picnics. Paul loved family time, especially with the grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Barbara; his children, Chris (Brian) Musselman, Tamie (Steve) Sunt, and Bryan (Alicia) Jacobson, all of Sioux City, and Laurie (Jeff) Britton, of Anthon, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his sister, Donna (Doug) Uhl of Sioux City; and his brother-in-law, DeWayne Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Paula Verzani and Cindy Stokes; his grandson, Anthony Clancy; four brothers; one sister; and one sister-in-law.

