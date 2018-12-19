Sioux City
Paul Dunn, 74, of Sioux City, who was surrounded by family, passed away Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in a hospital in Omaha.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites provided by the U.S. Air Force. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Paul's jokes, stories and laughter will be missed by many.
Paul is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Cherrie Krayenhagen of Sioux City; and two grandchildren, Katelyn Krayenhagen of Sioux City, and Josiah Dunn of Dubuque, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Bob and Troy Dunn.