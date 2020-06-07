× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul F. Schneider

Sioux City

Paul F. Schneider, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy illness.

Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Boulevard, Sioux City, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp officiating. The Sioux City Fire and Rescue Honor Guard will be present at the funeral home. A private burial with military honors will be held at Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Paul, the son of Rudolph and Matilda Schneider, was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Bloomfield, Neb. Paul was a Bloomfield Bee attending Bloomfield High School, graduating in 1955. Following high school, he served in the United States Army for two years until being honorably discharged.

On Nov. 6, 1958, Paul was united in marriage to Lavaun T. Kleinschmidt at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. This union was blessed with four children and the family made their home in Sioux City. Lavaun passed away on Sept. 24, 2014.

Paul worked for Old Home Bakery from 1958 to 1966. He joined the Sioux City Fire Department in 1966 and continued with the department until retiring in 1996.