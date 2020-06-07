Paul F. Schneider
Sioux City
Paul F. Schneider, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy illness.
Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Boulevard, Sioux City, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp officiating. The Sioux City Fire and Rescue Honor Guard will be present at the funeral home. A private burial with military honors will be held at Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Paul, the son of Rudolph and Matilda Schneider, was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Bloomfield, Neb. Paul was a Bloomfield Bee attending Bloomfield High School, graduating in 1955. Following high school, he served in the United States Army for two years until being honorably discharged.
On Nov. 6, 1958, Paul was united in marriage to Lavaun T. Kleinschmidt at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. This union was blessed with four children and the family made their home in Sioux City. Lavaun passed away on Sept. 24, 2014.
Paul worked for Old Home Bakery from 1958 to 1966. He joined the Sioux City Fire Department in 1966 and continued with the department until retiring in 1996.
Paul was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and tinkering on small engines. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and going to Bloomfield to visit family or the family farm. He also enjoyed traveling be it just a day trip or a couple of weeks.
Paul is survived by son, Allen and his wife, Jeannie Schneider, daughter, Joan Schneider, son, James and his wife, Ann Schneider, and daughter, Cindy and her husband, Lee Weikel; sisters, Dorothy Delaroi and Delores Nelson; brother, Lawrence and his wife, Marica Schneider; grandchildren, Aaron and Brian Schneider, Kari Stender, and Michael and Amber Schnetzer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lavaun; one brother, Richard; his uncle, Henry Englemeyer; and two brothers-in-law, James Nelson and Kenneth Delaroi.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.