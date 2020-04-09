Paul Hoff
Paul Hoff, 86, formerly of Soldier, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Lyngblomsten Care Center in St. Paul, Minn., with family by his side.

Paul spent an adventure-filled childhood in Soldier, attended a one-room schoolhouse for eighth grade, and graduated high school as salutatorian. He attended St. Olaf College, where he met the love of his life, Jennett. While there, he trapped enough mink and muskrats one fall to pay for a full year of room, board, and college tuition. After graduation, he spent over a year in Germany in the military and returned to the U.S. to renew his studies and then begin his career as a public school teacher.

He married Jennett, with whom he had four children. Family life included countless fishing trips and canoeing in northern Wisconsin. Paul was also a steadfast support and photographer for Jennett's music program in Eau Claire, Wis.

In addition to his seemingly limitless outdoor interests, Paul was a strong advocate of human rights and progressive ideals. He was active in his local community serving as a group coordinator of the Eau Claire chapter of Amnesty International, and delivering Meals on Wheels for many years.

Paul is survived by his four children; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennett (Swanson) Hoff; parents, the Rev. Ernest and Gladys Hoff; and sister, Marilyn (Hoff) Freeze.

Memorial remembrances may be directed to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Amnesty International, Sierra Club Foundation, Bread for the World or Meals on Wheels America.

