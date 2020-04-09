× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Paul Hoff

Formerly Soldier, Iowa

Paul Hoff, 86, formerly of Soldier, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Lyngblomsten Care Center in St. Paul, Minn., with family by his side.

A celebration of life may be held at a later date.

Paul spent an adventure-filled childhood in Soldier, attended a one-room schoolhouse for eighth grade, and graduated high school as salutatorian. He attended St. Olaf College, where he met the love of his life, Jennett. While there, he trapped enough mink and muskrats one fall to pay for a full year of room, board, and college tuition. After graduation, he spent over a year in Germany in the military and returned to the U.S. to renew his studies and then begin his career as a public school teacher.

He married Jennett, with whom he had four children. Family life included countless fishing trips and canoeing in northern Wisconsin. Paul was also a steadfast support and photographer for Jennett's music program in Eau Claire, Wis.