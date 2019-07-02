Norfolk, Neb., formerly Anthon, Iowa
Paul J. Goodman, 96, of Norfolk, formerly of Anthon, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
He is survived by his sons, Scott and Greg; brothers, Benjamin and Conrad; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlyne; and siblings, Clarence Goodman, Bob Goodman, and Marjorie Jansen.
Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church in Norfolk or Norfolk Area Habitat for Humanity.