South Sioux City
Paul K. Knudsen, 68, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
Paul was born on July 23, 1950, in Sioux City, the son of Kendall and Hazel (Forney) Knudsen. He graduated from Newcastle (Neb.) High School in 1968.
Paul married Pam Schneider on July 17, 1971. They settled in South Sioux City and were blessed with three children. He worked at IBP until 1986, then owned and operated a retail gun shop from his home.
He was a member of First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, NRA, several wildlife organizations, and the Vermillion Eagle's Club. He was a hunter safety instructor for many years and a strong supporter of the Boy Scouts. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling with his wife and grandchildren, going to auctions, attending his grandchildren's activities, and Husker football.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Knudsen; children, Jill (Mike) Gill, Jeana (Jerry) Davis, and Jarrod Knudsen, all of South Sioux City; grandchildren, Kendall, Alyvia, Jacob, and Axton; a sister, Janice (Kenneth) Stark of Dixon, Neb.; sister-in-law, Bonnie Schneider of Sioux City; several nieces; and his special dog, Finley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kendall and Hazel Knudsen; and a sister, Annette Knudsen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for designations to be made at a later time.