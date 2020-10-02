Paul L. Harris
Sioux City
Paul L. Harris, 54, of Sioux City, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Avenue. Due to the threat of COVID, the family is requiring masks and social distancing at both services.
Paul Lyle Harris, the son of Herbert Jr. and Eleanor (Dodge) Harris, was born on March 2, 1966, in Sioux City. He graduated from East High School in 1984 and went on to earn a degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College.
Paul held various warehouse positions at Target, Younkers, Gateway, Sears, and Bomgaars.
Paul was a member of Morningside Presbyterian Church. He was a huge fan of science fiction in general but had a special love for Star Wars, and he greatly enjoyed collecting memorabilia. Paul also affectionately ran Uncle Paul's Taxi for his family.
Paul is survived by Cindy and Steve Schuur, Bonnie Schuur, Jackson Schuur of Sioux City, Amber and Brent Hruby, Haley Hruby, Abby Hruby of Marion, Iowa, Dustin and Rachel Schuur, Elias, Evelyn, and Baby Schuur of Orange City, Iowa, Delb and Marilyn Dodge of Dickens, Iowa, Kelly Dodge and family of Webster City, Iowa, Dan and Brenda Dodge and Scott and Susan Dodge and families of Okoboji, Iowa, Steve and Amy Dodge, and Barb Dodge of Eagle Grove, Iowa, Laura Winkler and family of Denver, Colo., Kirsten and Ron Goth and family of Carbondale, Colo., and Valois and Don McCabe of Littleton, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Joy (Eleanor Dodge) Harris, Jr.; and Dr. Herbert and Sylvia (Hoffman) Harris, Sr., Wayne and Hazel (Suss) Dodge, David Dodge, Bill “William” Dodge, Russell Dodge, and Eugene Lehner.
The family has requested that memorials be directed to Unity Point-St. Luke's Medical Center ICU.
