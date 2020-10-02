Paul L. Harris

Sioux City

Paul L. Harris, 54, of Sioux City, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Avenue. Due to the threat of COVID, the family is requiring masks and social distancing at both services.

Paul Lyle Harris, the son of Herbert Jr. and Eleanor (Dodge) Harris, was born on March 2, 1966, in Sioux City. He graduated from East High School in 1984 and went on to earn a degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Paul held various warehouse positions at Target, Younkers, Gateway, Sears, and Bomgaars.

Paul was a member of Morningside Presbyterian Church. He was a huge fan of science fiction in general but had a special love for Star Wars, and he greatly enjoyed collecting memorabilia. Paul also affectionately ran Uncle Paul's Taxi for his family.