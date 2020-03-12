Paul L. Pick
Remsen, Iowa
Paul L. Pick, 84, of Remsen, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his home near Remsen.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating and Deacon Rick Roder assisting. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date. Paul has donated his body after the funeral to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for medical education and research. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a rosary by the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Order of Foresters and a vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
Paul was born on March 11, 1935, in Remsen, the son of Andrew and Mary (Poeckes) Pick. He was raised in the Remsen area and graduated from Remsen St. Mary's High School in 1953. He served in the Armed Forces from 1955 to 1957.
On April 22, 1957, he married Marlene Alesch at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen. Together they farmed east of Remsen for 63 years. After retiring from farming, he was the custodian of St. Catherine's and St. Mary's schools until 2019.
Paul was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and church board, Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters and Remsen Farmer's Co-op board of directors.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene of Remsen; seven children, Tim (Judy) Pick of Ames, Iowa, Pat Pick of Tempe, Ariz., Andrea (George) Paxton of Papillion, Neb., Jeff (Amy) Pick of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jon (Loree) Pick of Omaha, Lora (Tony) Curtis of Lincoln, Neb., and Nancy (Jason) Murphy of Crete, Neb.; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Marvin (Donna) Pick of Marcus, Iowa; his sister, Pat Harnack of Remsen; brother-in-law, James Harpenau of Ankeny, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Liz Pick of Spencer, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Mary Pick; his father and mother-in-law, Ray and Matilda Alesch; one sister, Mary Lea Harpenau; one brother, Ken Pick; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Alesch and Clayton Harnack; and two sisters-in-law, Betty (Dennis) Moser and Rosemary Pick.
Pallbearers will be Alex Pick, Adam Pick, Mitchell Pick, Marty Pick, Ben Pick, Emily Paxton, Jeff Pottebaum and Arlie Pick.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Mary's Church or School.