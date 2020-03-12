Paul L. Pick

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating and Deacon Rick Roder assisting. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date. Paul has donated his body after the funeral to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for medical education and research. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a rosary by the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Order of Foresters and a vigil prayer service at 5 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.