Ponca, Neb.
Paul P. Burns, 69, of Ponca, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Ponca. Burial will be in Southcreek Cemetery, rural Ponca. Visitation with the family will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, with a Scriptural wake service at 5 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca.
Paul was born on Aug. 30, 1949, in Ponca, the son of Michael and Mary (Hogan) Burns. He graduated from Emerson Sacred Heart High School in 1967 and worked as an iron worker until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, the Ponca Rodeo Association, and Iron Worker's Local Union 21.
His pride and joy were his horses. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting. He especially enjoyed spending time horseback riding with his grandson, Colbey, and attending Colbey's sporting events.
Survivors include his daughters, Melissa Butts and Molly Burns; a grandson, Colbey Butts; sister, Vera (Paul) Bracht; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Raymond Burns; and sister, Mary Alexander.