Remsen, Iowa
Paul Peter Mueller, 78, of Remsen, died peacefully at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Monday, June 24, 2019, surrounded by family.
Honoring Paul's wishes, there will be no service, but friends are invited to stop by the house at 324 E. Second St. in Remsen anytime from now through Friday, June 28, to visit with the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisch Funeral Home and Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
He was born to Roman and Elizabeth (Bohlke) Mueller, on Nov. 6, 1940. He was a 1959 graduate of Gehlen High School in Le Mars, Iowa. He attended St. John's University in Collegeville, Minn., and Creighton University in Omaha. He married Connie Stevens of South Sioux City on Aug. 5, 1961. Paul enjoyed a lengthy career as a manufacturing executive prior to retiring.
Paul was first and foremost, a family man. He was fiercely dedicated to keeping his family together following the premature death of his mother in 1961 and his father in 1965. He and Connie cared for his younger siblings alongside raising five children of their own. This commitment embodies Paul's generosity of spirit and steadfastness for doing the right thing.
In later years, he cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren, rarely missing school and sporting events. He was an inspiration to those closest to him and will leave a void in the hearts of those who loved him.
Paul is survived by his wife, Connie; their daughter, Barbara of St. Paul, Minn.; son, Mark of Bristol, Tenn.; son, Gregg (Michelle) of Sioux City; daughter, Susan of Pueblo, Colo.; daughter, Michelle Tepfer (Jay) of Litchfield, Minn.; eight grandchildren; brother, Marlin (Kathy) of Sun City, Ariz.; sister, Janet Gunther of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.; brother, Richard (Jane) of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; sister, Mary (Rod) of Kent, Wash.; brother-in-law, Robert Hoffman of Alton, Iowa, and Margie of Orange City, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret "Mitzi" Hoffman; and brother-in-law, John Gunther.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanford Hospital online at www.sanfordhealthfoundation.org/donate or by mailing a check to Sanford Health Foundation, 2335 E. 60th St. N., Sioux Falls, SD 57104.