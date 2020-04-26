Paul Pierre Levasseur
Sioux City
Paul Pierre Levasseur, 70, of Sioux City, lost his courageous battle with diabetes and heart disease on Friday, April 10, 2020.
There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Paul was born Dec. 17, 1949, and raised in Sioux City to Maurice and Ellen Levasseur.
He attended Bishop Heelan and graduated with the class of 1969. He met and married Vicki (Blankenship) Levasseur. Together, they had three children, John, Amy and Charles.
Paul loved music, football, traveling out of town for shopping trips and especially spending time with his family. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, Minnesota Viking, and Notre Dame fan. He also loved Matt Kinsith and NASCAR. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Paul is survived by his bird, Sammy; children, John (Mindy) Levasseur, Amy (Shawn) Egdorf, and Chuck (Kris) Levasseur; six grandchildren, Brandon (Stephanie) Egdorf, Bradee Egdorf (and special friend Monica), Beau Egdorf, Hailey Levasseur (and special friend, Wesley), Kali and Kyler Levasseur; three great-grandchildren, Breea, Bella and Bradon; Vicki Levasseur; brothers and sisters Mike Levasseur (and special friend, Sue), Sue (Leon) Sudtelgte of Houston, Texas, and Penny Meier of Las Vegas, Nev.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved dog Chica.
He will be greatly missed.
