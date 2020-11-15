Paul Raymond Andersen

Sioux City

Paul Raymond Andersen, 78, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 12, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.

He will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church on Hamilton Boulevard. Burial will follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel on Hamilton Boulevard. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Paul was born on March 19, 1942, to Leonard C and Charlotte O (Ritland) Andersen. He was raised in Sioux City, graduating from East High School in 1960.

He attended Augustana College, graduating in 1964. He then obtained his Master's degree from Louisiana State University in 1968 in Baton Rouge, La. It is there that he met his wife, Jeanne (Graham) Andersen. They married on Feb. 5, 1967.

After graduation, Paul taught at Southwestern Louisiana State University in Hammond, La., and then at Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Mo.