Grand Forks, N.D., formerly Sioux City
Paul S. Prout, 55, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Grand Forks.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1710 Cherry St., in Grand Forks. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks. A guestbook may be signed or viewed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com.
Paul was born on March 24, 1963, in Sioux City, the son of Thomas and Marcia (Klink) Prout. He graduated from high school in 1981. He attended South Dakota State University where he played football and obtained a degree in mechanical engineering.
He married his high school sweetheart, Jill Suter, on March 3, 1984 in Sioux City. Together they raised four wonderful children. Paul was a partner at EAPC Architects Engineers, where he worked for more than 20 years.
He enjoyed motorcycle riding, bonfires in the backyard, watching football, exercising, classic rock music, studying maps, traveling and spending time with his children and four grandchildren.
Paul is survived by his wife, Jill; parents, Tom and Marcia of South Sioux City; children, Molly (Alex) Castillo of Des Moines, Thomas (Sarah) Prout of Grand Forks, Jonathan (WooJung) Prout of Seoul, South Korea, and Benjamin Prout of Grand Forks; brothers, Thomas "Brad" (Michelle) Prout of Hopkins, Minn., and Tyler (Missy) Prout of Fitchburg, Wis.; four grandchildren; parents-in-law, Richard and Marilyn Suter of Anthem, Ariz.; and numerous extended family.
In lieu of flowers, offerings are being accepted to establish a Paul S. Prout Memorial on the grounds of South Dakota State University.