Paula A. Wagner

Salix, Iowa

Paula Annette Wagner, 96, of Salix, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at a local hospital.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 2, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., with a vigil at 7 p.m., on Thursday, June 1, at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Paula was born to John and Kathryn Wanderscheid on Aug. 6, 1926 in Pipestone, Minn. When Paula was 8 years old her family moved to Sioux City.

Paula had fond memories of attending East High School and working at Martin Davidson's during World War II. During this time she met the love of her life Wallace Lial Wagner. Paula and Wally got married on July 26, 1945, shortly after Wally was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army. They began their journey of farming by purchasing their first farm in Westfield, Iowa. Together on this farm they raised five children.

In 1957 Paula and Wally purchased a farm in Salix, where together they cleared the land making the way for future corn and bean crops. There was not a piece of equipment on the farm that Paula couldn't operate and work on. While Wally worked off of the farm to bring in the income for the family Paula was the true farm wife taking care of not only the farm animals but doing any job necessary to keep the farm going strong. Wally passed away in January of 1992. Paula continued maintaining and living on their farm until the day of her passing.

Paula loved spending time with her family and friends who were always welcomed and never left the farm hungry!

Over the course of the years, she was proud that she and Wally were foster parents to 22 children, some of which still kept in touch with her.

Paula was a devoted member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix for 66 years.

Paula is survived by her children Gloria Burris of Ontario, Calif., Paul (Carman) Wagner of Salix, Wally (Connie) Wagner of Salix, Jim (Judy) Wagner of Camden, Tenn., Beverly (Adel "Shorty") McNamara of Winnemucca, Nev.; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; foster-son Jim Ebert of Hinton, Iowa; and many special nieces and nephews.

Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Wagner; parents; brother Bob Wanderscheid; sisters Mary Erickson and Patricia Sinanovich; son-in-law Eldon Burris; grandsons Mark Burris and Jimmy Wagner; and granddaughter Carrie Burris.