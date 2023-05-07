Paula Matkin

Anaheim Hills, Calif., formerly Sioux City

Paula (Falkowski) Matkin, 78, of Anaheim Hills passed suddenly on Friday, April 21, 2023. She completed her journey in life surrounded by her adoring daughters and son-in-law.

Her final wishes are for her daughters to spread her ashes at sea with her beloved dolphins. Sympathy, Love and Thinking of You cards may be shared with the family of Paula Matkin at 4 Glen Echo, Dove Canyon, CA 92679.

Paula was born on Nov. 23, 1944 to Albert and Charlotte Falkowski in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Wilbur Wright High School and went on to study Education at the University of Dayton.

After graduating from UD, Paula married Thomas Matkin in Dayton in 1967. They later welcomed two daughters, Koni and Shari while living in Sioux City. Paula spent the majority of her career in the printing and publishing industry. Tom and Paula moved from Dayton to Auburndale, Fla., in 2005 to chase their love of beaches and sunshine. Tom passed suddenly in 2008 at their home. After retirement in 2019, Paula moved to Southern California to be close to her girls and enjoy a much-deserved life of leisure.

Those close to her know her love for dolphins, sunflowers, owls and all of her fur babies. She will be remembered for her kind heart, giving nature, extraordinary strength and loving friendships.

She is survived by daughters Koni Churchill (Matkin) and Shari Matkin; son-in-law Andy Churchill; brother Joel (Ginger) Falkowski; sister-in-law Peggy (dec. Peter) Falkowski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Charlotte Falkowski; brother Peter Falkowski; and brother John Falkowski and his wife Kathy.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in her name to your favorite animal shelter or organization.