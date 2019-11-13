Paulette J. Luesebrink

Sioux City

Paulette Jean Luesebrink, 77, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at a Sioux City hospital.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 5-7 p.m. Family will greet friends at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with a prayer and a time of celebration and sharing memories at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Heartland Community Baptist Church in Sioux City with Pastor Gene Stockton officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paulette, the daughter of Virgil H. and Agnes J. (Vondrak) Hughes, was born Sept. 28, 1942, in Sioux City. She attended Sioux City Schools and graduated from Central High School in 1960.

In 1961, Paulette was united in marriage to Rexford R. “Rex” Luesebrink in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with five children. Paulette worked as a dietary aide at Indian Hills Care Center, then at JCPenney in the customer service department and later at Mercy Medical Center as a cafeteria assistant until retiring.