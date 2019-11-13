Paulette J. Luesebrink

Sioux City
Paulette Jean Luesebrink, 77, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at a Sioux City hospital.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 5-7 p.m. Family will greet friends at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with a prayer and a time of celebration and sharing memories at 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Heartland Community Baptist Church in Sioux City with Pastor Gene Stockton officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com
Paulette, the daughter of Virgil H. and Agnes J. (Vondrak) Hughes, was born Sept. 28, 1942, in Sioux City. She attended Sioux City Schools and graduated from Central High School in 1960.
In 1961, Paulette was united in marriage to Rexford R. “Rex” Luesebrink in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with five children. Paulette worked as a dietary aide at Indian Hills Care Center, then at JCPenney in the customer service department and later at Mercy Medical Center as a cafeteria assistant until retiring.
Paulette was a member of Heartland Community Baptist Church and was active in the Women’s Group and served as a Deaconess. Paulette loved to travel with Rex. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and made many lasting memories through her creative games and outings with them.
Paulette is survived by five children, Amy Luesebrink Rawlings and Sue, David Luesebrink, Mike and Rhonda Luesebrink, Christa Luesebrink, and Cara and Dale Church; six grandchildren, Adriana Canchola, Amanda Canchola, Austin Luesebrink, Jacob and Taylor Luesebrink, Daniel Luesebrink, and Max Luesebrink.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Rex on Jan. 27, 2019.