Sioux City, formerly Kingsley, Iowa
Pauline A. Dugan, 87, of Sioux City, formerly Kingsley, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bickford Cottage Assisted Living.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kingsley, with the Rev. Brad Pelzel officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a rosary at 5 p.m., at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Condolences may be sent to family at www.rohdefh.com.
Pauline was born Sept. 2, 1932, in Woodbury County, the daughter of Theodore A. and Marie E. (Meyer) Eickholt. She attended country school at Miller 7 through the eighth grade. Pauline continued her education at Oto High School, graduating in 1950.
Pauline and Gerald D. “Jerry” Dugan were united in marriage on Oct. 12, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oto, Iowa. To this union two daughters and a son were born. They started farming side by side in 1960. She had also worked candling eggs at Sheehan Produce and as a clerk at Smitty’s Department Store in Mesa, Ariz. Starting in 1977, Jerry and Pauline went south to Mesa for the winters. Jerry passed away June 4, 1998. In 2014, Pauline moved from Kingsley to Sioux City to reside at Bickford Cottage Assisted Living.
Pauline was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kingsley, where she was an Eucharistic minister and Lector. She loved quilting and crocheting as well as her flowers. She was always up for a card game and ice cream social.
Pauline is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Craig) Mills of Mesa, and Barbara (Steve) Christiansen of Moville, Iowa; one son, Michael (Judi) of Kingsley; grandchildren, Kevin (Krista) Dugan and Gina Dugan, all of Arizona; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Shelby Dugan of Arizona; brothers-in-law, Gene (Marilyn) Dugan of Florence, Ariz., Dennis (Denise) Dugan of Kingsley, and Ron Uhl of Sioux City; nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; grandson, Chris Mills; brother, Leo (Avis) Eickholt; sister, Agnes Uhl; in-laws, Cyril and Ruth (Sherwood) Dugan; and sister-in-law, Junille (Jim) Papenhausen.
After being alone for 21 years, she was reunited with her husband on what would have been their 69th wedding anniversary.