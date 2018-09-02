Hubbard, Neb.
Pauline A. Eriksen, 86, of rural Hubbard, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Homer, Neb. Vicar Dave Hawkins will officiate. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at the church. Online condolences may be directed to www.beckerhuntfuneralhome.com.
Pauline Ann Barnett was born on Sept. 14, 1931, in Homer, Neb., to Wilfred and Ethel (Johns) Barnett. Pauline grew up in Homer and graduated from Homer Community School in 1949.
On Dec. 31, 1954, she married Ronald "Squirt" Eriksen. To this union two sons were born. The two were married for 59 years before Ronald passed away on Dec. 25, 2014. Pauline remained on the homestead from 1954 until her passing.
Pauline spent her life as a homemaker. In early years, she raised chickens and sold fresh eggs. She also enjoyed accompanying Squirt to Fair Board activities and the Dakota Thurston County Fair. She looked forward to and attended the annual Alumni Banquet. Pauline also enjoyed attending all activities for her granddaughters; she and Ronald never missed an event. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Homer and enjoyed participating in Legion activities. Pauline was looking forward to becoming a great-grandmother in December.
She is survived by two sons, Kurt (Melanie) Eriksen of Homer, and Terry Eriksen of Phoenix, Ariz.; two granddaughters, Alyssa (Nick) Brodersen of Lincoln, Neb., and Erika Eriksen of Homer, and her significant other, O’Shea Webster.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; one brother, Harold Barnett; and a sister-in-law, Pearl.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family for later designation.