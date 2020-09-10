Pauline L. Feddersen
Anthon, Iowa
Pauline L. Feddersen, 95, of Anthon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Whispering Creek Senior Living in Sioux City.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church-Midway in rural Battle Creek, Iowa. The Rev. Marty Davis will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran-Midway. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Anthon. Condolences may be sent online at www.armstrongfuneral.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged.
Pauline Lillian Hamann was born in rural Correctionville, Iowa, near Midway, on April 19, 1925, to Frank and Dorothea (Strackbein) Hamann. She was baptized in her faith on May 31, 1925, at St. Paul Lutheran Church-Midway. She remained an active member for 57 years, serving as a Sunday school and confirmation teacher, LWML boards, and Midway Cemetery Board. In February 1982, she transferred her membership to Anthon Trinity Lutheran Church, where she continued to be active in many capacities.
She attended Midway Country School through the eighth grade. As was the custom after eighth grade, Pauline attended catechism at Midway Church full-time for one year and was confirmed in May 1939. She then attended Anthon High School, graduating in May 1943. Pauline went on to further her education at Western Union College, where she received her teacher's certificate. She then taught for three years at three country schools around Anthon.
On Dec. 27, 1945, Pauline was united in marriage to Herman Max Feddersen Jr. They became parents of one son, Harlan. They were grain and cattle farmers northeast of Anthon after their marriage. The couple retired to Anthon in March 1981.
Pauline enjoyed dancing and playing cards and was active in two card clubs. Her family was the center of her life. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's various activities as well as attending activities of her nieces, nephews and godchildren.
She was a 66-year cancer survivor and wrote letters of encouragement to friends and acquaintances throughout the years. She also was a prolific card writer and enjoyed sending and receiving notes on all occasions. She was extremely strong in her faith, which showed in her compassion for others.
Survivors are her son, Harlan (Mary Frances) Feddersen of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Ryan Feddersen of Sioux City, Brent (Sarah) Feddersen of Des Moines, and Gwen (Jeremy) Smith of Baltic, S.D.; five great-grandchildren, Alexa and Burke Pitz of Des Moines, and Adyllen, Elliana and Jace Smith of Baltic; one brother, Donald (Lorna) Hamann of Anthon; sister-in-law, Lorraine Johnson of Ida Grove, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Herman Max Feddersen Jr.; parents, Frank and Dorothea Hamann; two brothers, Herold (Ilene) Hamann and Richard (Donna) Hamann; a sister in infancy; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
