Pauline L. Feddersen

On Dec. 27, 1945, Pauline was united in marriage to Herman Max Feddersen Jr. They became parents of one son, Harlan. They were grain and cattle farmers northeast of Anthon after their marriage. The couple retired to Anthon in March 1981.

Pauline enjoyed dancing and playing cards and was active in two card clubs. Her family was the center of her life. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's various activities as well as attending activities of her nieces, nephews and godchildren.

She was a 66-year cancer survivor and wrote letters of encouragement to friends and acquaintances throughout the years. She also was a prolific card writer and enjoyed sending and receiving notes on all occasions. She was extremely strong in her faith, which showed in her compassion for others.

Survivors are her son, Harlan (Mary Frances) Feddersen of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Ryan Feddersen of Sioux City, Brent (Sarah) Feddersen of Des Moines, and Gwen (Jeremy) Smith of Baltic, S.D.; five great-grandchildren, Alexa and Burke Pitz of Des Moines, and Adyllen, Elliana and Jace Smith of Baltic; one brother, Donald (Lorna) Hamann of Anthon; sister-in-law, Lorraine Johnson of Ida Grove, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Herman Max Feddersen Jr.; parents, Frank and Dorothea Hamann; two brothers, Herold (Ilene) Hamann and Richard (Donna) Hamann; a sister in infancy; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.