Sioux City
Pauline M. Blassl, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at a local hospital following a battle with lung cancer.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pauline was born on May 30, 1948, in St. Paul, Minn., to Lake and Dorothy (Costello) Murfield. The family moved to Sioux City, where Pauline received her education, graduating from Heelan High School. She studied surgical tech at Western Iowa Tech Community College.
She married Ember Ankrum, and to this union two children were born, Tracy and Amy. The marriage later ended in divorce. Pauline was employed at Gateway for more than 15 years before going into real estate. She worked for Coldwell Bankers Associated as an agent, and was active up until the day of her passing.
Pauline married Francis "Frank" L. Blassl on Jan. 26, 1991 in Elk Point, S.D. The couple enjoyed traveling together, especially to Las Vegas. Pauline also enjoyed stock car racing, specifically cheering for, and watching her grandson, Zachary Ankrum, shopping, camping, cooking and baking. She was very family oriented, and found her greatest joy anytime she was with her family.
Pauline is survived by he husband, Frank of Sioux City; daughter, Amy Ankrum of Sioux City; son, Tracy Ankrum and his wife, Nan of Sioux City; brothers, Michael (Roxanne) Murfield and Mathew Murfield of Sioux City; sisters, Kathleen (Jerry) Williams, Patricia Woods, and Theresa Fitzgibbon, all of Sioux City; grandchildren, Zachary (Amber) Ankrum, Amanda (Jason) Schneiders, and Nicholas Cain; and great-grandchildren, Rory Ankrum, Jordynne Schneiders, and Mariah and Quentin Cain.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Kama Ankrum.