Pauline M. Bonderson

Le Mars, Iowa

Pauline Marie (Groth) Bonderson, 91, of Le Mars, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. James Church in Le Mars. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., a rosary at 5 p.m. and a Scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Pauline Marie (Groth) Bonderson was born on March 18, 1929, in Cushing, Iowa, the daughter of Le Roy and Aurelia (Dandurand) Groth. The family lived in Cushing and Correctionville, Iowa prior to moving to Sioux City. Pauline graduated from East High School in 1947.

On Jan. 13, 1951, Pauline and Dale G. Bonderson were united in marriage in Sioux City. They were blessed to have shared 62 years together. In 1959, they moved to Le Mars to open a new business, Bonderson Auto Supply. They worked side by side in all aspects of the business until their retirement in 1997.