Pauline P. Weber 32 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sioux City 93, died Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Private burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Pauline P. Weber Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Foulk Bros Plumbing & Heating Are you ready for colder weather? Carom House We understand and appreciate! Adam Stokes United Real Estate Solutions Thinking of selling your home? More Latest Local Offers Foulk Bros Plumbing & Heating Plumbing Checks Outside the Home Adam Stokes United Real Estate Solutions Thinking of selling your home? Carom House We understand and appreciate!