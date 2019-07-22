Sioux City
Pearl A. Voss, 83, of Sioux City, passed away, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Sunrise Retirement.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd. Private family burial will be in Allen, Neb. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Pearl was born on Sept. 15, 1935, in Waterbury, Neb., to Wilbur and Ruth (Goertz) Hinken. She graduated from Waterbury High School and attended Wayne State College.
Pearl was united in marriage to Ted Voss on Dec. 27, 1955. She lived her entire life in the Siouxland area and worked as a rural school teacher for several years.
She was a member of the Eagles in South Sioux City, and a member of Church of All Nations. During the past few years at Sunrise, Pearl made many friends and enjoyed her time there. The family would like to extend a thank you to all of the staff for such wonderful care of Pearl.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Rochelle (Jim) Lundy of Merrill, Iowa, Wendy (Trent) Wright of Sun City West, Ariz., and Amber Gregg of Sioux City; sisters, Mary Lou Engel of St. Paul, Minn, and Sharon Greenleaf of Waterbury, Neb.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and special friend, Richard McArthur of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harvey and Roy Hinken; and sisters, Janet Birkley and Florence Campbell.