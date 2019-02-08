Sioux City
Pearl D. Bowman, 105, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City, with Rev. Bill Yanney officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Pearl was born on Dec. 28, 1913, to William and Florence (Hicks) Hanshaw, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Pearl grew up and attended school in Laird, Colo. As a young girl, she helped and performed with her father at the weekly vaudeville theater on Fourth Street in Sioux City.
On Nov. 24, 1932, she married Francis Bowman, to which their union was blessed with four children. Pearl worked at Swift Produce for many years.
She had numerous hobbies including walking, watching wrestling and the Billy Graham Crusades, playing scrabble, baking, cleaning, shopping at Goodwill and going to rummage sales. She had been a member of Third Presbyterian Church and was active with the Salvation Army.
Pearl is survived by her daughter, Florence "Flo" Tapley; son, Roger (Vicki) Bowman; daughter-in-law, LuAnn Bowman; brother, William "Bill" Hanshaw of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister, Susan "Sue" Pruden of Albuquerque, N.M.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Charles Bowman and Francis "Jim" Bowman; grandson, Carlton "Boo" Tapley; great-grandson, Ryan Bowman; six siblings, Gertie, Minnie, Josephine, Sunshine, Andrew, and Dorothy.