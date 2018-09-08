Merrill, Iowa
Pearl J. Brunstedt, 101, of Merrill, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill. The Rev. Bert Burwell will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery at Sioux City. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will also be one hour of visitation on Monday prior to the funeral service at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Pearl Johanna Harms was born on June 25, 1917, in Le Mars, Iowa, one of 11 children born to Edo A. and Nettie M. (Schultz) Harms. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Pearl also attended school in Le Mars.
Pearl married C.W. “Cab” Brunstedt on Sept. 21, 1938, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars. They made their home in Merrill, Iowa, where they raised their daughter, Sally. Along with homemaking, Pearl worked at Sioux City Dress Pork.
She was a lifelong resident of Plymouth County and member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars and Merrill.
She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Brad Kass of Le Mars, Jodi (Kass) Crescibene of Loveland, Colo., and Rick Kass and his wife, Melanie of Loveland; seven great-grandchildren, Matthew (and his wife, Kristin) and Kory Kass, Brittany and Dylan Crescibene, Caiden and Charlee Kass; four great-great-grandchildren, Mason, Blake, Presley and Cohen Kass; and close family friends, Marlene and Curt Vanderloo of Merrill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, C.W. Brunstedt; her daughter, Sally Kass; a great-grandson, Christopher Kass; and her siblings.