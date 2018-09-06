Pearl J. Brunstedt 1 hr ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 33¢ / day Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Merrill, Iowa 101, died Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa. Subscribe to Daily HeadlinesGet a daily summary of the news every morning * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sign up! Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Pearl J. Brunstedt Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Write your loved one's storyFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers Siouxland Community Health Center Check out this story from the Sioux City Journal featuring SCHC provider, Chris Jacobs! Zenk Auto & Repair, Inc. fixing your car just got easier! VAC SHACK Why you should vacuum your home at least once a week More Latest Local Offers NIE Siouxland Let’s do a Little Homecookin’ Mr. Stirfry Offering many kids friendly food items Handy Man Home Remodeling Center Independent living: Bathroom remodeling guide