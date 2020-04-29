Pearly F. Siemer

Okay God, if you see sparks flying in the sky it's another Angel with wings coming to visit. My dear friend of many fun years, meeting you at the horse races years ago, I didn't know what a great friendship it would become. We have shed many tears and laughter over these years, taking our weekend travels through Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota, meeting so many friends who today are sending their prayers and going to miss you, we could write a book and it would be a best seller. We made our own fun. These last six months have been tough on you, but my friend you were brave and now you are at rest and in no more pain. While you are up there wrap your arms around my daughter Kari with love. I already miss you, with love, your party partner Poops. RIP