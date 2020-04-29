Pearly F. Siemer
South Sioux City
Pearly Faye Siemer, 79, of South Sioux City, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender, Neb.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Pearly was born on April 13, 1941, in Schleswig, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Mamie (Schultz) Hannemann. She married Loren Siemer on March 29, 1962. Pearly worked at the Schleswig Phone Company and then had various waitress and bartending jobs at the Schleswig Bowling Alley, Renal's Bar, Crosstown Tavern, Dodge Inn, Bull & Bear, Silver Spur, Gateway Bar & Grill, and Atokad Race Track.
Pearly loved to spend time with her family, enjoyed cooking, and going to the horse races. She also enjoyed going to the South Sioux City Legion and out for dinner and drinks with her friends, and sitting by the fire.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Lisa (Gerry) Lamoureux and Scott Siemer; grandchildren, Cayla (Jared) Raymer, Cheryl Sanders, Dustin Sanders, Zachariah Siemer, and Benishia Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Brooke, Jenna, Carter, Dominic, and Ainsley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mamie Hannemann; husband, Loren; and two brothers, Bob and Pierce Hannemann.
Okay God, if you see sparks flying in the sky it's another Angel with wings coming to visit. My dear friend of many fun years, meeting you at the horse races years ago, I didn't know what a great friendship it would become. We have shed many tears and laughter over these years, taking our weekend travels through Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota, meeting so many friends who today are sending their prayers and going to miss you, we could write a book and it would be a best seller. We made our own fun. These last six months have been tough on you, but my friend you were brave and now you are at rest and in no more pain. While you are up there wrap your arms around my daughter Kari with love. I already miss you, with love, your party partner Poops. RIP
