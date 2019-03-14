Sioux City
Peggy L. (Gregg) Prodehl , 69, of Sioux City passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at a Sioux City hospital following a lengthy illness.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Sister Shirley Fineran will officiate. Entombment will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapel.com.
Peggy was born June 21, 1949, in Sioux City; she was the daughter of Arthur F. and Ruby P. (Snyder) Nelson. Peggy grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School.
Peggy worked as a tax preparer and accountant for several years before graduating from Briar Cliff College in 1996 with a bachelor's of Social Work. She worked in the women's and children's unit at St. Luke's Hospital and then as a licensed social worker for the Gordon Recovery Center.
On Aug. 8, 1996, Peggy married Roger Prodehl in Sioux City.
Peggy served on several boards and was a former member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary #307 in South Sioux City.
Peggy enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and friends, listening to music and volunteering wherever her help was needed.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Roger Prodehl of Sioux City; her sons, Donald Gregg of Boulder, Colo., and Richard Gregg of Champaign, Ill.; three grandchildren, Briana Gregg, Briston Gregg and Dasan Prodehl; two great-grandchildren, Anson and Paislee; stepchildren, Roger Prodehl II, Richard Prodehl and Ashley Prodehl; her twin sister, Patty Knudsen of Marcus, Iowa; her brother, Alva Nelson (Joan) of Urbandale, Iowa.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Nelson, Jim Nelson and infant brother Arthur Nelson.