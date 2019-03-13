Sioux City
Peggy L. Prodehl, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital following a lengthy illness.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Sister Shirley Fineran will officiate. Entombment will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapel.com.
Peggy was born June 21, 1949, in Sioux City; she was the daughter of Arthur F. and Ruby P. (Snyder) Nelson. Peggy grew up in Sioux City and California before graduating from Central High School, Sioux City.
Peggy worked as a tax accountant for several years before graduating from Briar Cliff College in 1996. She worked in the women's and children's unit at St. Luke's Hospital and then as a licensed social worker for the Gordon Recovery Center.
On August 8, 1996, Peggy married Roger Prodehl in Sioux City.
Peggy served on several boards and was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary #307 in South Sioux City.
She enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and friends, listening to music and volunteering wherever her help was needed.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Robert Prodehl of Sioux City; sons, Donald Gregg of Boulder, Colo., and Richard Gregg of Champaign, Ill.; grandchildren, Brana Gregg, Briston Gregg and Dasan Prodehl; great grandchildren, Anson and Paislee; step-children, Roger Prodehl II and Richard Prodehl; her twin sister, Patty Knudsen of Marcus, Iowa; her brother, Alva Nelson (Joan) of Urbandale, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Nelson, Jim Nelson, and infant brother Arthur Nelson.